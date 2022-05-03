Knuff & Co LLC Acquires 8,000 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 800.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBHS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,870,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,183,000 after buying an additional 583,950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,739,000 after buying an additional 193,638 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 816,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,325,000 after buying an additional 159,719 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,399,000 after buying an additional 135,439 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 846.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,399,000 after buying an additional 114,011 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,398,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,704. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.27 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.07 and a 200 day moving average of $92.19.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FBHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.93.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

