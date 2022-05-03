Knuff & Co LLC Buys 6,765 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.05. The company had a trading volume of 14,917,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,985,986. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The stock has a market cap of $163.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.94 and its 200 day moving average is $65.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 46.70% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

