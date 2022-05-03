Knuff & Co LLC Has $2.19 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $262.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.00.

NYSE UPS traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $178.12. 3,239,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,346,071. The company has a market cap of $155.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.22 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.07 and a 200-day moving average of $206.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.63%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

