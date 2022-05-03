Knuff & Co LLC Sells 988 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Knuff & Co LLC lowered its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,612 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $804,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,595,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in eBay by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 10,916 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $675,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $53.46. 8,058,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,894,199. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.51. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.53 and a 12 month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s payout ratio is 4.35%.

Several analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen cut their target price on eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark cut their target price on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays cut their target price on eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

About eBay (Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.