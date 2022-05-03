Knuff & Co LLC Takes $41,000 Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 576 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CP. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.1% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 28,753,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,870,961,000 after buying an additional 9,070,375 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 612.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,112,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,837,000 after buying an additional 3,535,155 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,337,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,392,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,461,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,635 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth $148,351,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CP. Raymond James reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.13.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.42. 1,952,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,655,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.81. The company has a market cap of $67.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.30%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.