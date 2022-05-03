Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) PT Lowered to $320.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $308.98.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $243.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $267.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $232.01 and a 52-week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.13. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total transaction of $156,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,367 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 14.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 25.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

