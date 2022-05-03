Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $50.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,976,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,719. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $42.94 and a twelve month high of $85.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 1.14.

LSCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

In related news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $254,290.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $159,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 245,054 shares of company stock worth $14,433,759 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lattice Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

