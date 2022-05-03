Lendefi Trading 7.2% Lower This Week (LDFI)

Lendefi (LDFI) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Lendefi coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lendefi has a market capitalization of $453,880.79 and approximately $101.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lendefi has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lendefi Coin Profile

Lendefi’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 9,961,289,600 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,004,833 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Lendefi Coin Trading

