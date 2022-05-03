Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.75 EPS

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.75, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $623.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Littelfuse updated its Q2 guidance to $3.95-4.11 EPS.

Littelfuse stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.45. The stock had a trading volume of 73,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,729. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $223.31 and a 52-week high of $334.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several analysts recently commented on LFUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.50.

In related news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $213,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

