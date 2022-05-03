Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95-4.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $594-608 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $603.63 million.

LFUS traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $235.45. The company had a trading volume of 73,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,729. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.73. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $223.31 and a 1-year high of $334.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.75. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $623.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Littelfuse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $314.50.

In other Littelfuse news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Littelfuse by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,071,000 after acquiring an additional 21,223 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,265,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

