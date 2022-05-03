Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.94) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. On average, analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:LYV opened at $104.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.49 and a 200-day moving average of $111.67. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.71 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $127.75.

In related news, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $211,869.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $5,815,455.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,098,771 shares of company stock valued at $123,832,278. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LYV shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

