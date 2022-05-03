Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Stock Holdings Decreased by American National Insurance Co.

American National Insurance Co. lessened its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 84.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,125 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Logitech International by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 297,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,220,000 after acquiring an additional 85,199 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 253.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 300,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,492,000 after purchasing an additional 215,517 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Logitech International by 1,017.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 24,135 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Logitech International by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 231,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,674,000 after buying an additional 105,420 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered Logitech International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.89.

In other news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $97,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.35. 82,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,279. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $63.29 and a one year high of $140.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.94 and its 200 day moving average is $78.23.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 35.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

