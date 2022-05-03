MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Cowen

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MTSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.10.

Shares of MTSI opened at $53.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.42. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.91.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The company had revenue of $165.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Kober sold 6,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $363,727.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,515 shares of company stock valued at $392,765. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 357.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

