Mainframe (MFT) Market Cap Reaches $169.51 Million

Mainframe (MFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. One Mainframe coin can currently be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mainframe has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Mainframe has a total market cap of $169.51 million and approximately $26.20 million worth of Mainframe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,414.72 or 0.99988409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00101177 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Mainframe Profile

MFT is a coin. Its launch date was July 4th, 2018. Mainframe’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Mainframe’s official website is mainframe.com . Mainframe’s official Twitter account is @Mainframe_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mainframe’s official message board is blog.mainframe.com . The Reddit community for Mainframe is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

