Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MTW stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,319. Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $28.33. The stock has a market cap of $486.98 million, a PE ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.78.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

MTW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Manitowoc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 193.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 73.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth $416,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manitowoc (Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.