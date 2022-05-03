Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.
MTW stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,319. Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $28.33. The stock has a market cap of $486.98 million, a PE ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.78.
MTW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Manitowoc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.
About Manitowoc (Get Rating)
The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.
