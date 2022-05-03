Marathon Capital Management Acquires 225 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on PSX. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.73.

NYSE PSX traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,265,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,429,315. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The stock has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.11%.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.