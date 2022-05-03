Marathon Capital Management Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,595 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management owned about 0.39% of Blue Bird worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLBD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 404.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Blue Bird in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 13.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Blue Bird in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,936 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Bird stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.98. 90,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,150. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average is $18.70. Blue Bird Co. has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $28.68. The company has a market capitalization of $510.96 million, a P/E ratio of -159.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.21. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $129.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Blue Bird news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $32,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Blue Bird from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blue Bird in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.

