Marathon Capital Management Increases Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the quarter. Allison Transmission makes up 1.0% of Marathon Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Marathon Capital Management owned approximately 0.11% of Allison Transmission worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,583,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,560,000 after purchasing an additional 159,872 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,529,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,010,000 after purchasing an additional 129,870 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,641,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,372,000 after purchasing an additional 17,481 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,280,000 after acquiring an additional 373,370 shares during the last quarter.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Shares of ALSN traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.91. 850,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,946. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.44.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 65.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.43.

About Allison Transmission (Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.