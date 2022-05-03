Marathon Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Marathon Capital Management lowered its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. First Horizon accounts for approximately 0.9% of Marathon Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $907,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,491.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

FHN stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.19. 9,010,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,077,482. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $24.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.14.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

