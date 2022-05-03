Marathon Capital Management Sells 1,100 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Marathon Capital Management lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,951 shares of company stock worth $3,195,898 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

SLB stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,793,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,249,264. The company has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.91. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.05 and its 200-day moving average is $36.53.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.