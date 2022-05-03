MAS Advisors LLC Invests $409,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.02. The stock had a trading volume of 47,495,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,734,168. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $134.59 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $570.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.82.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

