Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.46-4.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.77. Masimo also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.13-1.25 EPS.

Masimo stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.97. The company had a trading volume of 938,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.85. Masimo has a 52 week low of $112.07 and a 52 week high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $304.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.04 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

MASI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded Masimo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Masimo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Masimo from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $215.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Masimo by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 42,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 271.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 23,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 1,103.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 9,890 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

