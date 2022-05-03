Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.
Shares of Match Group stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.02. 5,678,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,982,648. Match Group has a twelve month low of $76.26 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.45.
Several research firms have recently commented on MTCH. Cowen reduced their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Match Group from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.
About Match Group (Get Rating)
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
