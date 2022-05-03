Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

Shares of Match Group stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.02. 5,678,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,982,648. Match Group has a twelve month low of $76.26 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.45.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTCH. Cowen reduced their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Match Group from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

