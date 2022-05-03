Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matthews International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.
Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Matthews International had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Matthews International will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Matthews International’s payout ratio is presently -125.71%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MATW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 23.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 23.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 21.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 8.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 18,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.
Matthews International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.
