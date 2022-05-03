Maxcoin (MAX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $8.00

Maxcoin (MAX) traded up 107.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded up 74.3% against the US dollar. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $346,028.95 and $8.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,402.66 or 0.99957027 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00047829 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00232811 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00099288 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00147475 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $104.88 or 0.00272977 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00009890 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

