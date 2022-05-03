MDU Resources Group (MDU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. MDU Resources Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.000-$2.150 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MDU Resources Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

NYSE:MDU opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.83. MDU Resources Group has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $35.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

MDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $630,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $801,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 27,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 29,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.