Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) Price Target Cut to €67.00

Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from €70.00 ($73.68) to €67.00 ($70.53) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Melexis in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an underperform rating on the stock.

MLXSF opened at $106.85 on Friday. Melexis has a one year low of $106.85 and a one year high of $106.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.35.

Melexis NV designs, develops, tests, and markets advanced integrated semiconductor devices primarily for the automotive industry in Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and Latin America. The company offers magnetic position, latch and switch, current, temperature, optical, pressure, and speed sensor ICs.

