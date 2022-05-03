Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Membership Collective Group from $13.00 to $9.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Membership Collective Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Membership Collective Group from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Membership Collective Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.14.

NYSE:MCG opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.63. Membership Collective Group has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.74 million. Equities research analysts predict that Membership Collective Group will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCG. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

