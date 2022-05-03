MIB Coin Market Capitalization Tops $315,406.21 (MIB)

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $315,406.21 and approximately $94.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00065344 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00010413 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 435,007,187 coins and its circulating supply is 157,705,259 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

