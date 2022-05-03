Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,691 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Emfo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MCHP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.79.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

MCHP traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,028,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,120,177. The company has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $63.34 and a one year high of $90.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 59.41%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

