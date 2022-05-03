Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($3.37) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.01) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. The company’s revenue was down 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mirati Therapeutics to post $-15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $64.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.54. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $195.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,756,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,379,000 after purchasing an additional 98,465 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 20,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $5,457,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,193,000 after purchasing an additional 36,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $244.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.