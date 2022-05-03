Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Short Interest Up 33.0% in April

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the March 31st total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MITEY shares. CLSA cut Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, April 2nd.

Get Mitsubishi Estate alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MITEY traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $14.33. 72,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,165. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Mitsubishi Estate has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.52.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 16 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.