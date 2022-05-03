Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 2,901 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,938 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $113.55. 10,700,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,465,113. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $111.01 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.59, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.04.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

