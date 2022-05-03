Montag A & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,037 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,076 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 0.8% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $15,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,432,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,371,003,000 after acquiring an additional 415,275 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,587,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $720,715,000 after buying an additional 108,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,646,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $849,624,000 after buying an additional 20,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,545,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,491,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 27.84%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.04.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.