Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the March 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CAF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.40. 8,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,519. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $23.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 10.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 33,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,037,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 10.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 12,229 shares in the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

