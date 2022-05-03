Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Announces Earnings Results

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $3.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 50.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA traded up $3.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.78. 304,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,439. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.98. Murphy USA has a 1-year low of $126.56 and a 1-year high of $249.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.73%.

In other news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $523,887.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,634,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $524,936,000 after buying an additional 39,819 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its position in Murphy USA by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,458,000 after acquiring an additional 125,270 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on MUSA. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

