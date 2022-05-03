Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) PT Lowered to $30.00

Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of MYNA opened at $10.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38. Mynaric has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYNA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mynaric during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mynaric during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mynaric during the 4th quarter worth $500,000. Light Sky Macro LP acquired a new position in shares of Mynaric during the 4th quarter worth $797,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mynaric during the 4th quarter worth $890,000. Institutional investors own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

Mynaric AG engages in developing and manufacturing advanced laser communication technology for long-distance wireless data transmission between moving objects for terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in Germany and internationally. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles.

