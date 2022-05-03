NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management trimmed its position in NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,169 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management owned approximately 0.22% of NewAge worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NBEV. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in NewAge during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in NewAge during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in NewAge during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in NewAge during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NewAge by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 35,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

NBEV stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.40. 7,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,882. NewAge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90. The company has a market cap of $54.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

