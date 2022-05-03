NFT Alley One Day Trading Volume Reaches $134,426.00 (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (ALLEY) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last seven days, NFT Alley has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. NFT Alley has a total market cap of $16,206.24 and $134,426.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT Alley coin can currently be bought for $0.0313 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFT Alley alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.30 or 0.00221362 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002034 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 183.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.24 or 0.00475513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00039361 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70,921.84 or 1.84042483 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

NFT Alley Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

Buying and Selling NFT Alley

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Alley should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Alley using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Alley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Alley and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.