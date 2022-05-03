Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises about 1.7% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 24.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $831,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 548,619 shares of company stock worth $34,831,706 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.08. 21,069,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,013,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

