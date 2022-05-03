Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Has $253,000 Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 14,221 shares during the period. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,016,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,912,000 after purchasing an additional 169,208 shares during the period. 33.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities dropped their price target on DraftKings from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded DraftKings to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.27.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.08. 23,143,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,280,920. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $64.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.07.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. The company had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 13,632 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $324,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 191,501 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $3,785,974.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Profile (Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.