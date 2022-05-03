Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,439,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $423.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.69.

Shares of LULU stock traded down $5.14 on Tuesday, hitting $355.70. 738,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,685. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $278.00 and a one year high of $485.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.