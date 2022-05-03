Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 2.6% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,898,640,000 after purchasing an additional 143,288 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,964,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,332,724,000 after purchasing an additional 278,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,136,178,000 after purchasing an additional 923,975 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.71. 15,216,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,434,506. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $105.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.39. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.12 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Dorman bought 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $119.33 per share, with a total value of $1,002,372.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.83.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

