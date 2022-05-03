Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Sells 413 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Fastenal accounts for 1.0% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 141.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 136.7% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $54.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,446,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,106. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.79.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.52%.

FAST has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

