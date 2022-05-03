NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,643 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.85. The company had a trading volume of 393,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,118,848. The company has a market capitalization of $191.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.32.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.41.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

