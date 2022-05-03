nLIGHT (LASR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. nLIGHT has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $67.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect nLIGHT to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LASR opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.14. nLIGHT has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $36.95.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in nLIGHT by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,714,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,004,000 after purchasing an additional 50,626 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in nLIGHT by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 839,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,102,000 after purchasing an additional 36,537 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in nLIGHT by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,826,000 after purchasing an additional 54,729 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in nLIGHT by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 9,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in nLIGHT by 139.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 35,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LASR. Craig Hallum lowered nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on nLIGHT from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on nLIGHT from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded nLIGHT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on nLIGHT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nLIGHT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

