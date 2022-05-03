Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Sold by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,526 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,808,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after acquiring an additional 744,888 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at $1,086,000. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at $4,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.23. 46,424,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,577,184. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $6.40.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.53) to €5.80 ($6.11) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.95.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

