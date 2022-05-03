Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the March 31st total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NOMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nomad Foods from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

NOMD traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96. Nomad Foods has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.56.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.