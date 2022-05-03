Northern Shield Resources (CVE:NRN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Shares of Northern Shield Resources Inc. (CVE:NRN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$5.83 million and a PE ratio of -10.00.
Northern Shield Resources Company Profile (CVE:NRN)
