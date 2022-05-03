Northwest Bancshares Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,738 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,042,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,414,691,000 after acquiring an additional 637,721 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 34.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,878 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $480,847,000 after purchasing an additional 536,364 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 7.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,664,313,000 after purchasing an additional 485,927 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 112.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 611,716 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $139,942,000 after purchasing an additional 324,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of TGT stock traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.95. The stock had a trading volume of 97,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,013. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $184.00 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $108.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.23.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.